Colorado moving Denver, other counties to Level Red in latest bid to avoid COVID-19 lockdown

file In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis adjusts his face covering bearing the state’s new message to encourage residents to protect against COVID-19 during a news conference about the steady increase in cases of the new coronavirus in the state.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver and a number of other Colorado counties will be moved to Level Red on a newly revamped version of the state’s color-coded COVID-19 dial, officials announced Tuesday, ushering in tougher new restrictions to curb widespread transmission of the novel coronavirus without going into a full lockdown.

Without identifying them, Gov. Jared Polis estimated 10 to 15 counties will be moved to Level Red, which previously was the highest level and would have triggered a stay-at-home order — but the state has now added an even higher status, Level Purple. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said “we expect to be there.”

“We must act now to save lives,” Polis said during a news conference. “We must act now to avoid a shutdown or lockdown.”

The new restrictions for Denver and the other counties moving to Level Red include an end to indoor dining, although those restaurants can still serve takeout meals, and last call for alcohol will be moved from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The changes for counties moved to Level Red include:

Elementary schools are still able to hold in-person classes and middle schools can do either in-person, a hybrid program or remote learning. But it is suggested that high schools go to hybrid or virtual learning, if they haven’t. For colleges and universities it is recommended they go to remote classes.

Restaurants can no longer do indoor dining, but they can still do curbside pickup and takeout. They can also do outdoor dining by limiting groups to only members of their households.

Last call for alcohol is moved from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m. and bars remain closed.

Click here to read the full story from The Denver Post