Colorado Mountain College to host limited, in-person commencements May 7, 8

Colorado Mountain College will celebrate the accomplishments of its graduates during in-person commencement ceremonies on May 7 and 8. COVID-19 restrictions set by the county where each ceremony is held will be followed to ensure the health and safety of those in attendance.

Photo from Colorado Mountain College

Colorado Mountain College will hold in-person commencement ceremonies across its 11 campuses, including Aspen and Spring Valley, on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8.

Students will be limited on the number of guests they invite depending on COVID-19 restrictions set by the county where each ceremony is held. At this time, all ceremonies will also require those in attendance to wear masks unless someone is medically unable to wear a mask.

Each ceremony may also be modified to meet future health guidelines put in place before May 7 and 8.

The ceremonies involving hundreds of students receiving certificates of occupational proficiency, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees at each campus.

Those unable to attend in person can watch several of the graduation ceremonies via a livestream. To check to see if the ceremony you are interested in is being streamed, and for more information on each commencement ceremony, visit ColoradoMTN.edu/graduation .