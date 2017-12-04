 Colorado may officially make truckers a part of the fight against human trafficking | AspenTimes.com

Colorado may officially make truckers a part of the fight against human trafficking

Bill would require all Colorado commercial driver’s license candidates to complete a human trafficking awareness course

Jesse Paul
The Denver Post
Truckers have long been the eyes and ears of the road, and the industry and Colorado lawmakers want to officially put that perspective to use as the state continues its growing battle against human trafficking.

A proposal next year would do that through legislation by requiring all new commercial driver's license candidates in the state to go through a course teaching them how to identify the tell-tale signs of trafficking. And what to do if they spot them.

It's a model that follows what's being done in several other states and that the industry says has shown success — and that it's happy to support.

"It was really something that a lot of our companies and drivers have embraced," said Greg Fulton, president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, an industry group. "It's like having an army of additional eyes and ears out there to be monitoring this."

