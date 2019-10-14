Colorado marijuana regulators finalizing ban on certain additives in cannabis vape products

In this Saturday, June 8, 2019 file photo, two women smoke cannabis vape pens at a party in Los Angeles. On Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than three-quarters of the 805 confirmed and probable illnesses from vaping involved THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana.

Richard Vogel/The Associated Press

Colorado’s marijuana regulators are finalizing a ban on certain additives in cannabis vape products, a significant step given new urgency by a national crisis over a mysterious lung disease linked to e-cigarettes and marijuana vape pens.

The state’s Marijuana Enforcement Division proposed finalized rules include prohibiting certain ingredients in marijuana vaping products that will be discussed in a Tuesday public hearing. The proposed changes were crafted with information from industry stakeholders’ discussions and recommendations, said Shannon Gray, marijuana communications specialist at the Colorado Department of Revenue.

The proposed prohibitions in ingredients used in marijuana concentrates or products intended for inhalation include:

Polyethylene glycol (PEG);

Vitamin E Acetate; and

Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT Oil)

“I think it’s a good first step and positive sign,” said Tyrell Towle, director of chemistry at the state’s first licensed cannabis research facility MedPharm. “It shows MED is willing to take a strong action and go as far as banning a substance that could be harming people’s health in an acute way, which is terrible. This lung disease comes quickly, and it can be devastating. To me, we should be doing everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen in Colorado.”

Click here to read the full story from The Denver Post.