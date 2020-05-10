Colorado looks at tourism marketing as budget writers look to slash $3 billion in spending

The crowd enjoys music at the JAS Labor Day Experience in Snowmass VIllage on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Lynn Goldsmith / Special to The Aspen Times

Budget-slashing in the governor’s economic development office is calling for a sweeping reduction of Colorado’s tourism and marketing budget.

The Joint Budget Committee is weighing an 87% cut to the $18.5 million Colorado Tourism Office budget as gambling revenue evaporates under COVID-19 closures. Nearly $15 million of the state’s tourism promotion fund comes from gambling taxes.

The last time the state cut tourism promotion so drastically — to zero from $12 million in 1993 — the state’s largest-in-the-nation share of U.S. tourists dropped to 17th place and cost Colorado $2 billion in lost revenue a year until tourism marketing was revived in 2000.

The recommendation for a one-year cut in tourism funding comes as the JBC looks for ways to cut an estimated $3 billion from next year’s budget. On Wednesday the committee cut the state’s film incentive program by 80% and eliminated the Advanced Industries grant program for the coming year.

The proposal from the committee’s staff would allow the Colorado Tourism Office to retain its 15 full-time employees, but cut all contracted marketing, advertising and tourism promotion.

Sen. Bob Rankin, a Republican from Carbondale who served six years on the Colorado Tourism Board, called the cuts “dramatic and devastating” and projected the state would lose at least $1 billion in visitor spending if it eliminates all tourism marketing in the fall and next winter.

