Colorado lawmakers look at withholding access to relief money for counties that don’t comply with coronavirus restrictions

Colorado lawmakers are trying to use coronavirus relief dollars as a way to persuade counties to follow Gov. Jared Polis’ COVID-19 restrictions.

A bipartisan bill that won preliminary approval on Monday, the first day of a special legislative session, would withhold direct-aid payments to small businesses and arts organizations in counties that refuse to comply with mandates issued by the state’s health department to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The legislation appears to target conservative Weld County, where commissioners have said they won’t enforce red-level coronavirus mandates imposed on the county Nov. 22, including a ban on indoor dining and a ban on all personal gatherings.

“This money was directed toward those businesses that have been most impacted by the public health orders,” said Sen. Faith Winter, a Westminster Democrat who is spearheading the legislation. “If your county is refusing to (enforce) public health orders, the impacts are different.”

Click here to read the full story from The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.