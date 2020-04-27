Colorado joins West Coast states in coronavirus response pact
California, Oregon, Washington and Nevada also in the Western States Pact
Colorado aligned itself Monday with other Democratic-run states in the West, joining a regional pact as it begins to reopen sectors of the state’s economy.
Gov. Jared Polis announced Colorado has joined California, Oregon, Washington and Nevada in the Western States Pact. The pact is a working group of governors with similar ideas for modifying stay-at-home orders and battling the spread of coronavirus. The governors of all five states are Democrats.
“Coloradans are working together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and have important information to share with, and to gain from, other states. I’m thrilled Colorado is joining the Western States Pact,” Polis said in a statement.
The Western States Pact operates under three vague principles: that health concerns come first; that health outcomes and science, not politics, guide decisions; and that the states are more effective when working together.
