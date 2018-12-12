Colorado hotel offers insane $10,000 “Dumb and Dumber” package

Taking homage to a whole new level is just The Curtis Hotel's thing. And with its latest marketing stunt, the Curtis is doubling down on its tongue-in-cheek brand with a "Dumb and Dumber"-themed package that costs a whopping $10,000.

So what, in the name of Lloyd and Harry, does $10,000 get you?

The package, officially dubbed "Dumb and Dumber: Lloyd and Harry Meet the Curtis," includes custom and locally sourced items that gleefully evoke the drooling 1994 cult-comedy starring Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels and Lauren Holly. And given that large parts of the film were set and filmed in Colorado, you won't be surprised to hear Aspen is involved.

You'll get two pairs of Icelantic Nomad 95 Skis — handmade in Colorado with custom Denver skyline art — which you can bring on your luxury jet service to and from Aspen, including transportation to and from The Curtis Hotel and Centennial Airport.

An SUV will be waiting to transport you to and from Aspen Mountain, where you can use the package-included pair of single-day lift tickets at Aspen Mountain (and those new skis).

