Colorado has enough coronavirus vaccine for all frontline health care workers, poised to move into Phase 1b
About 9,000 people are being vaccinated a day in the state, Colorado National Guard general says
The Colorado Sun
Colorado hospitals and health clinics have now received enough coronavirus vaccine to provide a first dose to all frontline health care workers in the state, the Colorado National Guard general overseeing the state’s vaccine distribution system said Tuesday.
Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman said the state expected to have more than 195,000 doses of vaccine “on the ground” by the end of the day Tuesday.
“According to our records … we’ve pretty much got the frontline health care workers done with their first dose,” Sherman said. “So we’ll be going into our next phase, Phase 1b.”
But exactly who is included in Phase 1b could be changing after new federal guidance. Sherman said Gov. Jared Polis would announce more about the state’s latest plan for Phase 1b and other phases at a news conference on Wednesday.
Sherman declined to provide more details. But there are indications that Colorado could be moving all people age 75 or older into the higher-priority tier, aligning with the new federal guidance. That group currently sits in Phase 2, which isn’t expected to begin until spring.
Click here to read the full story from The Colorado Sun.
The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Colorado has enough coronavirus vaccine for all frontline health care workers, poised to move into Phase 1b
About 9,000 people are being vaccinated a day in the state, Colorado National Guard general says.