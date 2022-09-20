Colorado Gov’s Tourism Conference in Snowmass Village this week

Snowmass Village will be bustling this week not necessarily with tourists, but with tourism professionals.

The Annual Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference runs Wednesday, Sept. 21 through Friday, Sept. 23.

“The Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference is an annual three-day event for tourism professionals and industry leaders to learn and network,” according to the website for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. “Participants assess current activities and find new approaches to market the state, locales and businesses. Speakers from throughout the country will challenge and inspire attendees.”

Keynote speakers include bestselling author Andrew Davis; adventure traveler, filmmaker and humanitarian, Mallory Brown; and Angie Briggs, who is vice president of industry relations for the U.S. Travel Association.

Viewline Resort Snowmass is the event host.





More details are avaialable at https://www.coloradotourismconference.com/ .