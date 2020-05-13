Colorado governor travels to White House meeting with President Trump about coronavirus response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on the coronavirus response, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Donald Trump praised Colorado’s response to the coronavirus, and its Democratic leader, in a meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

“You’re both doing an excellent job, and it’s an honor to have you at the White House,” Trump told Gov. Jared Polis and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican who also was invited.

Polis, who has been in regular touch with the Trump administration through the coronavirus pandemic, said the president invited him to meet in person, and that he could not turn down that invitation.

Trump asked how Colorado’s ski industry is doing. Polis closed all of the state’s ski resorts effective March 15.

“I go there, as you know, and the ski slopes are fantastic,” he told Polis, and the governor said he is hopeful that late-season skiing can resume soon.

Polis praised Sen. Cory Gardner’s work in helping Colorado acquire sorely needed testing supplies, and Gardner returned the compliment: “The governor’s done a good job, and I appreciate that,” he said.

