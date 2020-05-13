Colorado governor travels to White House meeting with President Trump about coronavirus response
The Denver Post
President Donald Trump praised Colorado’s response to the coronavirus, and its Democratic leader, in a meeting at the White House on Wednesday.
“You’re both doing an excellent job, and it’s an honor to have you at the White House,” Trump told Gov. Jared Polis and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican who also was invited.
Polis, who has been in regular touch with the Trump administration through the coronavirus pandemic, said the president invited him to meet in person, and that he could not turn down that invitation.
Trump asked how Colorado’s ski industry is doing. Polis closed all of the state’s ski resorts effective March 15.
Support Local Journalism
“I go there, as you know, and the ski slopes are fantastic,” he told Polis, and the governor said he is hopeful that late-season skiing can resume soon.
Polis praised Sen. Cory Gardner’s work in helping Colorado acquire sorely needed testing supplies, and Gardner returned the compliment: “The governor’s done a good job, and I appreciate that,” he said.
For the full story, go to denverpost.com.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Appellate court judges put Basalt in hot seat over prior executive sessions
A panel of judges from the Colorado Court of Appeals heard the case in a long simmering feud between Basalt resident Ted Guy and the town government on Tuesday. At the heart of the matter, did the town unlawfully hold executive sessions in 2016 that didn’t properly identify the items to be discussed in private?