Colorado governor signs law banning single-use plastic bags; state to create bag fee
Bag fees to start in 2023, plastic bag ban starts in 2024
The Denver Post
Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law Tuesday that’s meant to force Colorado businesses and consumers to reduce their use of single-use plastic and polystyrene products.
“We know that plastic pollution affects all parts of our environment, including human health,” Polis said.
HB21-1162, which Polis signed in Denver, bans polystyrene packaging and single-use plastic bags starting on Jan. 1, 2024. The law allows several exemptions, including for restaurants and shops businesses with three or fewer locations in the state — basically, as long as they aren’t a chain with locations outside the state.
The affected retailers also must impose starting Jan. 1, 2023, a 10-cent bag fee, which applies even to recycled paper bags. Local governments can enact their own fees sooner than that, as Aspen has done, and can set their own regulations of plastic and packaging products above and beyond what the state requires. And some are already fixing to.
