Colorado governor “shocked” federal plans to speed up vaccine distribution are falling short

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday said he was “shocked” to learn that Colorado will be receiving far fewer doses of coronavirus vaccine next week than anticipated after the Trump administration’s promise to speed up distribution turned out not to be true.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that the nation’s vaccine reserves had already been exhausted when the Trump administration vowed to release them and push out more doses.

Polis, a Democrat, says Colorado was expecting to receive 210,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine next week. “Now we find out we’ll only get 79,000 next week,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I’m shocked we were lied to and there is no national reserve,” he added.

Colorado has immunized 223,827 with a first dose of coronavirus vaccine. More than 45,000 people have received a second dose.

