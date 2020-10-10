Colorado governor plans to extend statewide mask mandate into November
Polis: 'This is the most worried I’ve been since mid-July'
The Denver Post
Gov. Jared Polis on Friday announced he plans to extend Colorado’s statewide mask mandate for another 30 days as hospitalizations for the coronavirus continue to increase.
“This is the most worried I’ve been since mid-July,” the governor said during an afternoon news conference, regarding the upward trajectory in COVID-19 patients.
Polis has extended his order, originally issued in mid-July, on a month-by-month basis. It currently is set to expire Monday.
Polis noted that minority groups — including Black, Hispanic and American Indian individuals — have been overrepresented in hospitalizations since the pandemic began, but that the recent growth in patients has been drive by white Coloradans.
Hospitalizations also have increased outside the Denver area, the governor said, with more than 40% of patients being seen outside the metro region.
