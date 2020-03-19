Colorado governor opens special health insurance enrollment period, extends restaurant, bar closure to April 30

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on March 10, 2020, at the State Capitol building in Denver.

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday opened a special health insurance enrollment period for Coloradans needing coverage as part of more sweeping actions to try to limit the spread of the new coronavirus in the state and prepare for an influx of infected patients.

The enrollment period for uninsured Coloradans will begin on March 20 and last through April 3. People who need health insurance can buy plans on the state’s Affordable Care Act’s individual exchange — called Connect for Health Colorado — during that span.

Polis also added hair and nail salons, spas, and tattoo and massage parlors to the list of businesses ordered closed by an executive action earlier this week that mandated the shut down of restaurants, bars, casinos, theaters and gyms.

The order is now in effect until at least April 30 — a longer period than when it was first signed into action earlier this week for 30 days.

