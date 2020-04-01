Colorado governor extends school closures until at least April 30 for in-person learning

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday said all Colorado schools will be closed to in-person learning until at least April 30, extending an earlier order by about a week.

The initial order, announced on March 18, was to expire on April 17.

Polis said the extension is needed to continue to delay when COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, peaks in Colorado. This will allow hospitals to prepare for a surge in patients.

“Right now, we simply don’t have the medical capacity — the hospital beds, the ICU units, the ventilators,” Polis said at a news conference at the state’s emergency operations center in Centennial.

There are about 3,300 confirmed coronavirus cases in Colorado, though officials warn there are likely many times more that infected with the disease. At least 81 deaths have been attributed to the outbreak.

