Colorado governor extends, modifies safer-at-home order until July 1

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday extended his safer-at-home coronavirus directive until July 1 with some modifications giving more leeway for the state’s older residents.

“It may feel like we are getting back to normal, but the virus is still here, and it could surge back the moment we let our guard down,” Polis said in a written statement. “We are still far from normal. Coloradans have to remain diligent, and must continue staying home or in the great outdoors away from others as much as possible, wearing masks when we leave the house, and washing our hands.”

The safer-at-home period, during which restaurants and shops have been allowed to reopen, was set to expire on Monday night.

The changes to the safer-at-home order come even as health care experts warn that data points toward a possible coronavirus resurgence in Colorado. Health experts are worried that crowds gathering to protest the death of George Floyd, the man who died last week at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, could lead to an increase in infections.

Polis changed the safer-at-home directive to allow people age 65 or older or with preexisting conditions that make them vulnerable to coronavirus to visit parks and recreate outdoors as long as they wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet from others.

