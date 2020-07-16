Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide mask mandate
The move comes as the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has been rising in Colorado over the past several weeks
The Colorado Sun
Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday, facing pressure from the medical community and Democratic state lawmakers, issued a statewide mandate requiring Coloradans to wear a mask when in public, indoor spaces.
The order, a copy of which was obtained by The Sun, says the mandate applies to anyone 10 years or older. Masks must also be worn by people who are waiting outdoors for a taxi, bus, light rail, car service, rideshare or other mass transit or similar transportation service.
Violators may be “subject to civil or criminal penalties, including but not limited to prosecution for trespass,” the order says.
Mask order goes into effect at midnight. Businesses must post signs about the mandate and “must refuse entry or service to people who are not wearing masks,” the governor’s office says.
“No mask, no service. It’s simple, ” Polis said as he announced the order.
