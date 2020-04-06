Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extends statewide ‘stay at home’ order until at least April 26

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, right, delivers an address from the governor's mansion Monday, April 6, 2020, in Denver. Polis said that the state of Colorado will extend a statewide stay-at-home order from April 11 to April 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP, Pool)



Gov. Jared Polis announced he is extending Colorado’s statewide stay-at-home order until at least April 26 in an unprecedented televised speech to the entire state on Monday night.

“The reason for the April 26 date is simple: because the data and the science tells us that staying at home is our best chance, our only realistic chance, to avoid a catastrophic loss of life — the deaths of thousands of our friends, our neighbors, our family members,” Polis said.

Polis, speaking to Coloradans from the governor’s mansion, said he knows that many in the state are frustrated and angry.

“We all want a timeline,” he said. “When will this nightmare be over.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



It’s been more than a month since the first cases of coronavirus in Colorado were announced on March 6.

Colorado now has reported 150 deathsattributed to coronavirus, and more than 5,000 confirmed cases, though health officials say there are likely actually between 17,000 and 18,000 Coloradans who are or have been infected. Nearly 1,000 of those with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are hospitalized and there are outbreaks in at least 41 nursing homes and senior care centers.

My fellow Coloradans, By staying at home whenever possible to stop the spread of this deadly virus and wearing a facial mask when you do go out, you’re saving lives (maybe your own!) and helping our state return to normalcy sooner rather than later. #COVID19Colorado Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Monday, April 6, 2020

This is a developing story that will be updated.

For more on this story, go to coloradosun.com.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.

