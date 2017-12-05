Colorado Gives Day kicks off with mobile-friendly portal designed to simplify donation

When the clock struck midnight Tuesday and the 10th annual Colorado Gives Day got going, Community First Foundation and FirstBank were ready with a new, mobile-friendly website designed to make it easier for donors to direct their pledges.

Colorado Gives Day — a 24-hour philanthropy blitz — this year features more than 2,000 nonprofits that have been vetted by the foundation for their standing with the Colorado Secretary of State and the Internal Revenue Service.

The campaign also features a $1 million incentive fund, which will be divided among every nonprofit that receives a donation on Tuesday.

Since Colorado Gives Day started a decade ago, people have contributed $145.3 million, and another $55.2 million has flowed through the coloradogives.org portal, a one-stop donation created to ease online giving year round. Last year, 146,000 individuals kicked $33.8 million to 2,140 nonprofits in a 24-hour period.

To read the full story online from The Denver Post, click here.