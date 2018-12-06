Colorado Gives Day 2018 raises $35.1 million in 24 hours for state nonprofits

ARVADA — Colorado Gives Day remains the state’s largest day of giving. Donors gave $35.1 million to 2,481 nonprofits in just 24 hours on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

The 24-hour statewide movement celebrates and increases philanthropy in Colorado through online giving. Presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank, Colorado Gives Day is powered by coloradogives.org, a year-round, online giving website featuring more than 2,500 nonprofits.

Colorado Gives Day is one of the most successful events of its kind in the nation. Since its inception in 2010, the event has raised more than $217 million for Colorado nonprofits. Curious Theater Company received the first gift at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4. More than 157,700 donations were made and amounts ranged from $10 to $250,000.

“Colorado Gives Day has once again proven that Coloradans are committed to the vital nonprofits that support the fabric of our community,” said Marla J. Williams, president and CEO of Community First Foundation. “I want to thank the extraordinary donors that celebrated Colorado Gives Day with us and the nonprofits that make Colorado a better place to live.”

“Every year the generosity of Coloradans astounds us,” said Emily Robinson, chief operations officer of FirstBank. “It’s been a truly humbling experience to watch Colorado Gives Day start as a $1 million goal, and then witness it grow to more than $217 million in donations since its inception. All 2,481 nonprofits have a cause for celebration today and so does our state.

“This effort not only makes Colorado stronger, but it allows thousands of people, animals and programs to thrive.”