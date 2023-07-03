Colorado gas prices jump up over past week

Average gasoline prices in Colorado have risen 13.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.74/gal Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 stations in Colorado.

Prices in Colorado are 32.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 112.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Colorado was priced at $3.15/gal while the most expensive was $4.89/gal, a difference of $1.74/gal. The lowest price in the state was $3.15/gal while the highest was $4.89/gal, a difference of $1.74/gal.

In the Aspen area, regular gas was listed at $4.79 at the Main Street station, $5.36 at ABC, $5.29 (for full service) in Snowmass Village, $4.12 in Woody Creek, and $4.99 at the Highway 82 turnoff to old Snowmass, according to AutoBlog.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50/g today. The national average is down 1.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 129.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.





Historical gasoline prices in Colorado and the national average going back 10 years:

July 3, 2022: $4.87/gal (U.S. Average: $4.79/gal)

July 3, 2021: $3.44/gal (U.S. Average: $3.12/gal)

July 3, 2020: $2.45/gal (U.S. Average: $2.17/gal)

July 3, 2019: $2.80/gal (U.S. Average: $2.76/gal)

July 3, 2018: $2.91/gal (U.S. Average: $2.87/gal)

July 3, 2017: $2.29/gal (U.S. Average: $2.22/gal)

July 3, 2016: $2.24/gal (U.S. Average: $2.27/gal)

July 3, 2015: $2.66/gal (U.S. Average: $2.77/gal)

July 3, 2014: $3.61/gal (U.S. Average: $3.67/gal)

July 3, 2013: $3.58/gal (U.S. Average: $3.47/gal)

“Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy. We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices,” he said. “At the half point of the year, the national average is right at level we anticipated for a full year average. While that’s good news, I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations, which would be welcome news for motorists, and the possibility exists that the national average this fall could fall under $3 per gallon.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from nearly 150,000 stations nationwide. See http://prices.GasBuddy.com