Colorado bill would ban texting, some talking while driving

Colorado may soon follow 20 other states in prohibiting hand-held phone use while driving.

The proposed legislation would make it illegal for adults to use a mobile device while driving, except through the use of hands-free equipment. It also would bar drivers under 18 years old from using any mobile devices.

“It’s a pretty common-sense measure to make our roads safer,” said Rep. Dylan Roberts, who is sponsoring the bill. He said his constituents want legislators to act on this issue to cut down on crashes.

Just more than half of Coloradans admitted talking on a hand-held phone while driving, according to a 2017 state Department of Transportation survey, and 40% admitted to reading a message on their device.

