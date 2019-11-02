Colorado Avalanche Information Center will start posting daily updates through season

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center announced on its social media channels last week that the state-supported nonprofit will begin conducting its 2019-20 season daily weather and avalanche forecasts.

The center will issue daily regional backcountry avalanche forecasts for the northern, central and southern Rocky Mountains throughout the state by 3 p.m. daily. CAIC started with its first report Friday.

The forecasts will cover the ensuing 48-hour period. The organization also will issue its daily weather forecasts for 11,000 feet by 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

As of Wednesday afternoon, forecaster Mike Cooperstein issued the following statewide avalanche discussion update.

“Watch for areas of wind drifted snow at higher elevations,” Cooperstein wrote. “You are most likely to find wind-drifted slabs just below ridge lines, in high elevation gullies, or near the top of convex rollovers. These drifts may look smooth, like pillows of snow, may feel hard, and could sound hollow. The most dangerous slopes are high elevation northerly and easterly-facing slopes where old weak snow sits below the new and recently wind-drifted snow.

“Any time there is more than about 10 inches of snow on a slope, avalanches are possible. Almost every season someone is caught and carried by an avalanche this time of year. If you are caught the ride will most likely be rough and dangerous as you are dragged through the rocks and bounced off of objects buried under the shallow snow. … Don’t underestimate the consequences of getting caught in a small avalanche in the thin-snowpack.”