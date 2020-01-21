Coloradans set to take on key roles in Trump’s impeachment trial

Impeachment managers Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., walks through the rotunda on their way to the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

This week, the Senate trial of President Donald Trump will begin in earnest, with one Coloradan at the prosecutors’ table, two in the jury and many more watching from home.

The seven House impeachment managers, including Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Aurora, prepared for their role as prosecutors of the president over the holiday weekend. On Monday, they toured the Senate floor, which will be their courtroom this month. The Senate will come in at 11 a.m. Mountain time Tuesday and debate the rules. The trial could begin in earnest Wednesday.

“He has said that his call is a perfect call,” Crow told CNN on Sunday, referring to Trump’s claim that his controversial phone call with Ukraine’s president was flawless. “He has said that he’s done nothing wrong. So, let’s have the people who are in the best position to confirm that come in and testify before the U.S. Senate. It’s what over 70% of the American people are asking for. The president deserves a fair trial; the American people deserve a fair trial. So, let’s have that fair trial.”

Sitting silently as members of the jury will be two Colorado senators who, when they’re not in Washington, can be seen campaigning. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Denver Democrat, is running for president. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Yuma Republican, is running for re-election to the Senate.

