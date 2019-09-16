Colbert’s Prep Playbook: A way too early look at RPI standings this fall

Without question, it’s too soon in the fall season to take the current RPI standings seriously. The Rating Percentage Index is a mathematically generated number that needs a lot of data to be accurate and there haven’t been enough games played to pay much attention to it yet.

However, the RPI standings are out there and how can you not at least glance at them? After all, it’s the RPI that will define your season and whether you make the postseason. So, let’s take a much-too-early look at the four fall sports that use the RPI rankings to see how Aspen and Basalt stand. There are a couple of Longhorn teams that should be pretty psyched.

SOFTBALL

At 8-1 overall, Basalt is No. 2 in all of Class 3A. Other than Greeley’s University, which is 12-0 and ranked No. 1, every team in 3A has at least one loss. The Longhorns have been mighty good so far, outscoring teams 103 to 39.

They started hot last season, as well, before injuries sent them into a free fall. The sky seems to be the limit for 2019 should they stay healthy. BHS plays a couple games in Meeker on Tuesday.

Aspen, 0-8 overall, is ranked 35 out of 36 teams in RPI. The Skiers have a home game against Cedaredge on Tuesday afternoon.

FOOTBALL

At 2-0, Basalt football is No. 2 in Class 2A’s RPI this week. By comparison, BHS is No. 9 this week in the media/coaches poll, which actually will factor into playoff seeding to a degree this fall. RPI No. 1 is Sterling (3-0) while Resurrection Christian (1-1) is No. 3, which isn’t too far off the other poll.

Basalt’s big jump up to No. 2 in RPI is one of the outliers. On the flip side, Rifle is only 13 in RPI this week despite being No. 1 in the media/coaches poll after former No. 1 La Junta was knocked off by Alamosa over the weekend.

The Longhorns have spent plenty of time ranked high in RPI the past few seasons, and after handling 3A Battle Mountain on Saturday that doesn’t look to change. Aspen is No. 34 out of 41 teams in RPI this week after its 0-2 start. No reason to fret quite yet, considering the strength of the Western Slope League, but the Skiers will need to start winning soon to remain in the playoff picture.

Basalt plays at Pagosa Springs on Friday, while Aspen heads to Cedaredge.

VOLLEYBALL

Nothing too exciting going on here for our local teams. At 0-2 overall, Aspen has an RPI of 71 out of 73 teams as of Monday afternoon. Roaring Fork (2-3) isn’t much better at 59, while Basalt (2-4) is in at 54. It could be a long season for volleyball in the valley. Cedaredge (5-0), which plays in the 3A WSL with the other three, has an RPI of 5.

AHS plays at Summit on Tuesday night, while Basalt is hosting Grand Valley. The Skiers and Longhorns will meet for the first time this season when they play Thursday in Basalt.

BOYS SOCCER

Again, work to be done for Aspen and Basalt. The Skiers (0-2) are No. 58 out of 59 teams in 3A. Basalt (1-3-1) is 34, at least in striking distance of a playoff spot. But, again, it’s super early in the season so these standings could change in a hurry. Of note, Roaring Fork (4-1) is No. 10 in RPI this week, paired with a No. 5 ranking in the media/coaches poll.

Aspen hosts a very good Delta team Thursday, while Basalt heads to Moffat County that same day.

THE REST

The other fall sports — boys golf, boys tennis and cross country — don’t use the RPI system, for what should be obvious reasons as they are mostly individual competitions. Tennis and XC still have a good chunk of season left, but golf is quickly approaching its finish. About a week from now, on Sept. 25, the Skiers will host their regional tournament at Aspen Golf Club. State golf is Oct. 7 and 8, where I expect Aspen to once again be a title contender.

acolbert@aspentimes.com