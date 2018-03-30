Cocaine sting at Carbondale bar

At around 5 p.m. on March 23, the Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) conducted an undercover operation in an attempt to purchase illegal drugs at the Black Nugget Bar in Carbondale.

When the two officers exited the bar, a 52-year-old man asked them if they wanted to purchase cocaine.

“The man stated he … pays $100 per gram of cocaine … and (he) could sell them the cocaine for $130 to cover his gas money,” an officer wrote in the report. The man said he would be back in five minutes with the cocaine.

When he returned, an officer was handed “a small clear, plastic baggie containing a white, powdery substance,” according to the report.

Officers recognized from training and experience that the substance was cocaine.

After 10 p.m., the man was contacted and arrested. He said that he got the cocaine from his personal supply, and decided to sell the cocaine “to make more money to pay for his auto insurance,” according to the report.

The man was arrested on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and distribution of dangerous drugs.