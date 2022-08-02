CMC Spring Valley to host 2022 high school mountain bike championships in October

Colorado Mountain College student Gabe Andrus goes for an early evening mountain bike ride on the trails at the Spring Valley campus south of Glenwood Springs.

The new mountain biking trails at Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus outside Glenwood Springs are officially slated to host the Colorado high school mountain bike championships in October.

The multi-day event inviting the top prep mountain bikers from across the state is set for Oct. 20-23, bringing more than 800 racers, plus coaches, families and spectators.

The total number of visitors to the Glenwood Springs area throughout the race weekend could reach 2,000, organizers said in a news release.

The release cites a 2021 Colorado High School Cycling League Economic Impact Study, which determined that each dollar spent to produce a race generates a $120 return to the community in the form of lodging, restaurant and shopping revenue.

The championships are produced by the Colorado High School Cycling League, as mountain biking is not an official Colorado High School Activities Association sport.





Since 2015, CMC has sponsored an interscholastic league, hosting races at the college’s Leadville campus.

“Mountain bike racing became an Olympic sport in 1996, and high school mountain bike racing has kept pace, with increasing numbers of high school racers participating in the years since,” the release states.

Spring Valley recently completed work on more than 3 miles of new trails that connect to an existing trail network that was hand built over several years by students and community members.

The new trail construction was funded in part by a grant from the Catena Foundation, which supports opportunities for youth to engage and recreate in the natural environment, the release states.

CMC staff has worked with the Colorado High School Cycling League to create a 5 ½-mile course that’s designed for high school-age athletes.

The Roaring Fork Valley is home to four prep mountain biking teams from Glenwood Springs and Roaring Fork high schools, Colorado Rocky Mountain School and a combined Aspen/Basalt high school team.

“I think it will be a big advantage to be able to sleep in my own bed the night before our biggest competition,” Glenwood Springs junior team member Chloe Lutgring said in the release.

The league is also planning two regular-season races at CMC’s Leadville campus.