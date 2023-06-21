Clubhouse Chronicles: Celebrating community, country and getting local kids on snow this Fourth

AVSC's annual Fourth of July barbecue remains a summer staple in Aspen.

Photo courtesy of AVSC

As the summer sun finally melts off the remnants of snow from a winter we will never forget, it’s time to come together and celebrate our love for winter sports, our amazing community, our nation, and the spirit of giving.

The Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club invites you to join our annual Fourth of July BBQ, a remarkable event aimed at supporting the dreams of young snow enthusiasts while creating an unforgettable Fourth of July experience for all.

This July 4, head over to Koch Park — located at the corner of Garmisch and Cooper — immediately following the Fourth of July parade in Aspen. From noon to 3 p.m., the park will transform into a hub of excitement and camaraderie, offering a delightful afternoon filled with games, dunk tanks, live music from local talented artists, bouncy castles, and a slew of engaging activities for all ages.

But that’s not all! Our amazing partners at The Little Nell will be serving up the legendary Wagyu beef burgers from Ajax Tavern, along with other specialty BBQ classics, like potato salad, kale slaw, corn succotash, and delicious fresh-made desserts. For those who prefer a vegetarian option, rest assured, there will be delicious alternatives.

In addition, a variety of beverages will be available, including beer, wine, and specialty margaritas, ensuring that your thirst is quenched as you soak up the festive atmosphere.





AVSC’s Fourth of July BBQ is more than just a fun-filled afternoon; it’s an opportunity to make a profound impact on the lives of young winter sports enthusiasts in the Roaring Fork Valley. By participating in this event, you help raise funds that enable the club to provide opportunities for children to experience the thrill of snow sports and nurture their passion.

You won’t want to miss this amazing community event. Tickets are on sale now at teamavsc.org/July-4th. Adult tickets are $35 and include lunch and one alcoholic beverage; child tickets are $25 and include access to all games. Admission is open to all, and your presence will make a significant difference in the lives of young snow enthusiasts.

Together, let’s celebrate the spirit of our community, honor our country, and support the dreams of future skiers and riders! We can’t wait to see you there!

For more information and to get your tickets, visit teamavsc.org/July-4th or contact ezeis@teamavsc.org .

Clubhouse Chronicles is a behind-the-scenes column written by the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club that runs periodically in the Aspen Times sports section.