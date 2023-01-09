Clubhouse Chronicles: AVSC’s Nordic Bonfire returns to benefit XC skiing programs

The AVSC Nordic Bonfire

AVSC serves as a pillar of the Roaring Fork Valley community by serving one in three kids from Aspen to Rifle. We also take pride in being a resource for fun, family-oriented community events, and one of our all-time favorites is just around the corner.

The 38th annual Nordic Bonfire Dinner is Saturday, Jan. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Aspen Nordic Center (Aspen Golf Course). Participants will ski from station to station along the Aspen Nordic Center cross-country course. Each station is fully equipped with food and drink, provided by Honey Butter in Carbondale, and has a number of bonfires for participants to cozy up next to. Dessert and alcoholic beverages will also be provided along with music and a celebration of our Nordic athletes and community.

We wanted to take this opportunity to highlight what the community can expect at this year’s Nordic Bonfire Dinner:

A fun, progressive event for the entire family. This event is fun for participants young and old, beginners or advanced. Participants will ski from station to station (skate or classic or even snowshoe or skin). Need skis? No problem, you can rent them the day of at the Aspen Nordic Center! A delicious dinner from Honey Butter. We are looking forward to welcoming back Honey Butter’s delicious grub for the event. We will have everything from veggie chili and cornbread, to chicken bowls with mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts. And don’t forget about cookies from Paradise Bakery and s’mores by the fire for dessert! Cozy bonfires and well a lit course. While the sun might go down early this time of year, we will be hard at work making sure the course is well-labeled and well-lit for everyone to enjoy. Once you arrive at each station, we will have a cozy bonfire to greet you. Huddle up, get warm and skate on to the next station! Merriment and music. Wrap it all up with hot chocolate and mulled wine, cookies from Paradise Bakery and music around the fire with friends and family.

This event is not to be missed. Tickets are going fast, so secure yours at teamavsc.org/Nordic-Bonfire. We will see you this Saturday!

