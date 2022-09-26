Clubhouse Chronicles: AVSC Sports Swap is back, and better than ever with more gear

Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club will host its annual Sports Swap on Sunday, Oct. 9, in Willits.

Courtesy photo

As the saying goes, one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. And what better epitomizes this in a ski town than a community-wide sports swap?

Back and better than ever this year, Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club will host its annual Sports Swap on Sunday, Oct. 9, on Market Street in Willits.

Formerly known as the “Ski Swap,” this fall AVSC is expanding the much-loved community tradition into a multi-sport affair. In its 67th year, AVSC’s Sports Swap will now boast gear and goods for biking, hiking, climbing and fishing — and, of course, skiing and snowboarding.

Come check out awesome deals and steals on new and used outerwear, equipment, accessories and more from your favorite local brands and shops and community members alike.

The event also serves as an important fundraiser for AVSC and its mission, as proceeds help fund the club’s scholarship fund, which benefits almost 3,000 local youth.





We hope you’ll celebrate with us and support AVSC at the Sports Swap, slated 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 9, on Market Street in Willits.

In the meantime, here’s what to expect:

Awesome deals on new equipment

More than a dozen favorite local shops will sell old — and sometimes brand new — inventory. Participating vendors will include: CP Sports North America, Corbeaux, Hamilton Sports, Incline Ski Shop, Performance Ski, Revel Bikes, MountainFLOW Eco-Wax, Sidewinder Sports, Slot, Snowmass Sports, Summit Canyon, Mountaineering, Surefoot, Strafe and Vintage Ski World.

Great used gear

New or lightly used gear from locals is also up for grabs. This is not your average ski swap, after all: Folks will not only have the opportunity to meet professional athletes, but could end up with their top-of-the-line setup.

A celebration of community and winter

If you are familiar with the AVSC community as an alumni, parent, current athlete or coach, you know we are a pillar of the outdoor community in the Roaring Fork Valley — and the Community Sports Swap serves as a homecoming and welcome to winter. From dry-land training to strategic winter planning, AVSC eagerly is preparing for the 2022-23 winter season and we are looking forward to spending time with our AVSC families and community celebrating that!

Program information and help

AVSC staff members will be on-site and available to answer questions, offer guidance and get you all set up with AVSC swag for the season. Come say hi and get a sense for where we are as a club and where we are going. We can’t wait to see you all there!

Clubhouse Chronicles is a behind-the-scenes column written by the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club that runs periodically in the Aspen Times sports section.