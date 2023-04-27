Clubhouse Chronicles: AVSC senior spotlight on graduating snowboarders

AVSC snowboarder Jasper Grimm reaches for a grab during a jump.

Courtesy photo

As the 2022-23 winter season comes to an end, the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club wants to congratulate and celebrate all of our graduating seniors. To recognize their careers and dedication to AVSC, we asked each of them a few questions about their time with the club and what lifelong values they will carry with them.

Below are a few of the responses from our graduating snowboard athletes Jasper Grimm and Sawyer Riley.

Question: What is your favorite memory from your time at AVSC?

Jasper: I have been involved continuously with AVSC since I was 3 years old. Over the years, I have developed great relationships with my coaches and teammates and spending time with them on the mountain has been some of my favorite memories. Some of the highlights have been our Mt. Hood trip last summer, placing fifth at nationals for both halfpipe and slopestyle last year, and competing in the NorAm competitions.

Sawyer: My favorite memory was my first time going to Copper with the team. It was the best powder day of my life. Also, landing my first double wildcat in competition at nationals on my last run.





Q: What skills has AVSC given you that you will carry with you in your next steps in life?

Jasper: Through my experience training and competing with AVSC, I have learned the value of working hard toward your goals and the importance of your mindset in everything you do.

Sawyer: One thing that I learned during my time at AVSC is how strong the power of listening is. I learned from my coaches this valuable life skill.

Q: What AVSC core value most resonates with you and why? (Commitment, Integrity, Teamwork)

Jasper: I think all three AVSC core values are qualities that athletes should cultivate within themselves, but commitment resonates with me because committing to all my goals in snowboarding and life has always paid off.

Sawyer: The AVSC core value that resonates with me most is teamwork, because I learned what it means to be a teammate.

AVSC snowboarder Sawyer Riley goes big on a jump during competition.

AVSC snowboarder Sawyer Riley goes big on a jump during competition.

Q: What’s next for you?

Jasper: I will be continuing my snowboarding along with working, traveling to Africa this summer, and taking some college courses.

Sawyer: I’m attending CMC Spring Valley this fall of 2023. I will still be able to ride in the valley. I still plan on competing.

Q: If you could tell the community one thing about AVSC, what would it be?

Jasper: I would tell the community that it is about more than skiing and snowboarding. Through AVSC, kids learn lessons they will use throughout their childhood and will carry with them through their whole lives.

Sawyer: The coaches actually care … not just as a snowboard coach, but as a mentor and friend. Also, people should know about the scholarship program and all the kind people who donate every year to make sure every kid has an opportunity.

Clubhouse Chronicles is a behind-the-scenes column written by the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club that runs periodically in the Aspen Times sports section.