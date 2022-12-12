Clubhouse Chronicles: AVSC prioritizes access and excellence for youth of valley

AVSC Executive Director Mark Godomsky

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

For the past 86 years, the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club has served as a core pillar of the Roaring Fork Valley community. Since 1937, we have provided local youth with access to our mountains as well as offered world-class programming with an emphasis on excellence. That latter programming has produced some of the World’s top ski and snowboard athletes.

Each winter, AVSC creates opportunities for roughly 3,000 local kids to excel as athletes and people while instilling a sense of passion, grit and mountain culture in our community.

While this emphasis on access and excellence has always played a large part of our story, things certainly look a little different at AVSC today than they did in 1937.

Our staff at AVSC has been hard at work collaborating and analyzing our programming to ensure we are delivering the best experience for all local athletes and their families, whether it be clicking into their skis or strapping onto a snowboard for the first time, or setting their sights on a spot on the U.S. ski and snowboard team.

Access: Our recreational program, Aspen Supports Kids (ASK), serves as the starting block and foundation for all AVSC programs. ASK is where athletes begin their on-snow endeavors, and have the chance to build their skills, love and passion for skiing and snowboarding in an affordable group lesson with local peers. Both the AVSC competitive and recreational offerings provide an opportunity for every child in the valley to experience the passion and importance of our backyard and surrounding mountains.





Excellence: Last year, we restructured our programs to create more opportunities for our athletes to get the most out of time and training on snow. Our breakdown of competitive and developmental programs allowed us to focus on each child’s desired outcome and allowed our dedicated coaching staff to take a hard look at how our athletes and community can thrive with varying programs intensity and commitment levels. This year, we are sticking with this new approach and tailoring it to make sure we serve each of you, our athletes and our community appropriately.

In addition to our bolstered program offerings, AVSC also offers over $700,000 annually in financial aid to ensure that every athlete, no matter their ability level, interest or financial status, can participate in our programs. Not only do we provide financial support to our local athletes, we also offer equipment loans, transportation and Spanish-speaking support to ensure each child can find their place in our community.

It has been an interesting and somewhat tumultuous time in the Roaring Fork Valley. With the influx of new families into our valley over the past two years, the increased cost of living, and attempting to tackle the housing crisis for our hardworking staff, we had to take a hard look at our position as an organization. As a result, our commitment to subsidizing each program and awarding financial aid to athletes and families to honor our mission of giving every child in the Roaring Fork Valley access to the mountains is stronger than ever.

I am proud of our staff, athletes, families, and community for continuing to make AVSC a pillar of our community. We are resilient as ever. Having worked together and spent the time to set our sights on a collective goal, we became stronger and better for it. We are not only providing affordable access to the mountains but also creating world-class athletes, supportive teammates, constructive learners, bold leaders and thoughtful community members. Thank you for your support, commitment and trust in AVSC and our ability to provide access and excellence for years to come.

To learn more about AVSC’s impact, I encourage you to read our 2022 Annual Report, which can be found at http://www.teamavsc.org/Annual-Report . This year’s report highlights another great year of coaching and inspiring 3,000 youth in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Clubhouse Chronicles is a behind-the-scenes column written by the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club that runs periodically in the Aspen Times sports section.