Clubhouse Chronicles: AVSC brings back Equipment Night as winter approaches

AVSC's annual equipment night.

Courtesy photo

Mother Nature has started her work with early season snowfall and preparing our mountains with a strong base for another fantastic winter season on the hill for everyone at Aspen Snowmass to enjoy.

They say imitation is the highest form of flattery. The Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club’s Aspen Supports Kids (ASK) programs are following Mother Nature’s lead in laying the groundwork for a solid foundation for a lifelong love of skiing and snowboarding. ASK is AVSC’s recreational division, which serves as the starting block and foundation for all club programming. ASK serves roughly 1,600 local youth skiers and riders each winter in a variety of programs throughout the winter months.

With the lifts spinning in just over two weeks, this time of year at AVSC always sparks a flurry of excitement, anticipation, and necessary preparation. Now is the time to start reviewing your checklist for opening day. Do your boots fit? Are your skis and boards tuned? Where are your poles? Goggles? Helmets? Gloves? The retail rental shops across our valley are working hard to open their doors for all our ski and snowboard needs.

All of this can be overwhelming for families, and we are proud to help alleviate this stress for families in need. Thanks to Gorsuch and Aspen Skiing Company’s Four Mountain Sports, we are getting ready for AVSC’s Equipment Day, being held on Nov. 12 at Basalt Middle School. Gorsuch and Four Mountain Sports will help professionally fit over 380 sets of skis, poles, snowboards, and boots for athletes to loan for the winter season. This has been a special day for countless years, with unwavering support from both companies. On behalf of the kids that will walk away on Saturday with their seasonal equipment, thank you for keeping the dream alive!

For those not participating in this scholarship program, we encourage you to pull out your list and check it twice. It is a fun experience for families to get things in order, one that we have been excited about since putting away our gear back in April. We look forward to seeing our ASK kids and community on the hill starting in December at Snowmass!





Visit http://teamavsc.org/ASK-Programs for more details on Aspen Supports Kids.

Clubhouse Chronicles is a behind-the-scenes column written by the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club that runs periodically in the Aspen Times sports section.