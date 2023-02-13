Clubhouse Chronicles: AVSC already looking ahead to summer training opportunities

Young skiers take part in the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club's annual Glacier Camp in June 2017 at Buttermilk Ski Area.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club is currently in the thick of our winter programming.

We have athletes competing all over the world at the highest levels of their sport. We have 1,600 youth advancing their skills in our Aspen Supports Kids recreational programs. Aspen Snowmass wrapped up X Games, where AVSC alumni represented our club and hometown on the world stage and the Audi FIS Ski World Cup is just around the corner, where the fastest downhill skiers in the world will put their skills to the test in our backyard.

Winter is far from over, but as we begin to reflect on an incredible 86th year of winter programming at AVSC, we can’t help but look forward to the summer and the opportunities that we continue to create for over 3,000 youth in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Full-time, year-round AVSC athletes will continue their training here in the gym, on the trails, and on the Buttermilk Glacier to ensure they continue to build on the skills and training from the winter. Some athletes will even take to operating glaciers around the world, from Mt. Hood in Oregon, to training in France.

But what excites us looking forward to summer are the recreational opportunities AVSC provides for the youth of the Roaring Fork Valley to remain engaged, active and inspired in the summer months. We wanted to give the community a run-down of what exactly summer looks like here at AVSC.





Mountain Biking Programs

AVSC is excited to offer the youth of the Roaring Fork Valley mountain bike programs for the seventh summer. At the core of our mountain bike programming is skill development, confidence, risk management, and progression inside an encouraging and safe team environment. We offer programs for kids 7 to 13 and have tailored our programs to offer an array of options, whether athletes lean toward grueling endurance, the thrill of gravity, or simply getting more comfortable on single-track trails.

We focus on the fundamentals of speed control, cornering, body position, jumping/air awareness, climbing, pumping, and line choice. We also put an emphasis on trail stewardship, trail building and maintenance, bike maintenance, and trail etiquette to ensure we are not only developing the next generation of skilled riders, but stewards of the trails and the outdoors.

All programming is based in the midvalley, with a drop off and pick up location at Crown Mountain Park. In addition to utilizing the incredible infrastructure at Crown Mountain Park (dirt jumps, pumptrack, airbag, BMX track, cross-country skills trails), we also transport athletes to our valley’s seemingly limitless mountain bike trail systems for days of riding and exploring.

Glacier Camps (Freestyle and Alpine)

When we think summer, we still think snow, thanks to the Buttermilk Glacier. The snow used for the world’s best freeski athletes at X Games is repurposed and pushed within the walls of the Buttermilk halfpipe, allowing our athletes to train well past the resort closures. Freestyle, Alpine, and snowboard athletes are able to take advantage of up to an extra month (sometimes even more) of on-snow training thanks to this amazing benefit.

For 11 years, our continued summer on-snow training at Buttermilk, combined with trampoline work, has been instrumental in our tremendous athletic success and has helped lower our injury rate.

Trampoline Camps

Last but certainly not least are our wide array of trampoline camps. Whether athletes are already accomplished bouncers or just getting started, we have coaches and ability groups to take them to the next level. Dedicated time on the trampoline allows athletes to increase air awareness, build their confidence, learn new tricks in a safe environment and continue their progression in the air. AVSC trampoline camps use our Supertramp, Flybed Trampoline, and Mini Tramp facilities to maximize progressions and fun.

We are excited to continue to coach and inspire the youth of the Roaring Fork Valley this summer! Summer Programs will be available to check out on http://www.teamavsc.org/summer-programs starting Feb. 15, and will go live for registration on Wednesday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

