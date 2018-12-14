Clothing drive underway for Aspen Homeless Shelter

Aspen-based Sun Dog Athletics is organizing the Warm & Fuzzy Winter Clothing Drive for the Aspen Homeless Shelter through Dec. 26.

Winter jackets, snow pants, boots, hats, socks and sleeping bags are needed and can be dropped off at the Day Center, room No. 107, in the Health & Human Services building, just to the left at the entrance to the Aspen Valley Hospital.

Stop by the Day Center 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, to coordinate your donation (make sure to speak with a staff member).

For more details, contact Erik Skarvan at Sun Dog Athletics at sundog@sopris.net or 970-925-1069.