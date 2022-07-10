Closure planned for I-70 eastbound in Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday

Cars enter the No Name tunnels just east of Glenwood Springs in Glenwood Canyon.

A closure for the eastbound lane of Interstate 70 is planned for Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced in a Friday news release.

The closure starts at 10 a.m. and should last about six hours, the release states.

“The length of the closure could change depending on weather and other variables, so CDOT asks that eastbound motorists plan alternate routes for the day,” the release states. “Westbound I-70 will remain open. The eastbound closure is planned to start mid-morning to limit impacts on commuter traffic through the canyon.”

Removing the commercial motor vehicle will not affect CDOT’s ability to adhere to safety protocols for flash flood watches and warnings for Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, the release states.

The northern alternative route on U.S. Highway 40 is recommended for most motorists. The alternative route takes about 2.5 hours longer than going on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.





Eastbound motorists should anticipate construction at exit 205 in Silverthorne when returning to I-70 from Colorado Highway 9, the release states. During the closure, motorists will continue to have access to Glenwood Springs and the Roaring Fork Valley. Motorists should use COtrip.org or CDOT’s free COtrip Planner mobile app to plan an alternate route.