Climate ‘Conscious Kitchen’ kicks off CORE series

Chef Cody with Aspen Snowmass demonstrates cooking on an induction cooktop

Nathan Gillette/Courtesy photo

CORE, a non-profit dedicated to leading the Roaring Fork Valley to a carbon-free, net-zero energy future, hosted its first-ever, farm-to-table exhibition in honor of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen at The W Aspen.

The “Conscious Kitchen” debuted to over 100 attendees and demonstrated how to lower carbon emissions through the way you cook, the appliances you use, and the foods and drinks you consume.

“Our guest panelists, Connie Baker and Eden Vardy, left us truly inspired,” said CORE’s communications manager, Jami McMannes.

Panelists discuss the importance of energy savings in a commercial environment. From left to right: Dallas Blaney, CEO of CORE, Connie Baker, co-owner of Marble Distilling, and Eden Vardy, founder of The Farm Collaborative. Nathan Gillette/Courtesy Photo

“They shared stories about the impact partnering with CORE had on them and how they serve their customers,” she said. “To top it all off, Chef Cody and Chef Alexis regaled us with the benefits of induction cooking, all while preparing fresh and delicious bites that were passed around to all of our guests.”

The food demonstration showcased a colorful bounty of local vegetables from The Farm Collaborative transformed into vegetable fried rice and stir fry.





The Climate Conscious Kitchen marks the first event in CORE’s inaugural Climate Action Series. CORE stands for Community Office for Resource Efficiency, based in Basalt.

Small bites were cooked up on the induction stoves. Nathan Gillette/Courtesy Photo

Their next event takes place July 27 from 4-6 p.m at the Aspen Art Museum, where leaders of American Institute of Architects , the statewide voice of the architecture profession, Rowland+Broughton Architecture and Interior Design , and CORE will present an exploration of the present and future state of architecture in Colorado’s mountainous regions.

The last event in the series will be Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits) and will be part expo, part discussion about some of the new, innovative technology that will be funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Local ingredients provided by The Farm Collaborative. Nathan Gillette/Courtesy Photo

McMannes said, “We couldn’t be happier about the turnout. We were thrilled to share energy-saving advice, specifically about enhancing the kitchen — the most loved and used space in your home. We are excited about the next events in the series from the enthusiasm of our kick-off event.”