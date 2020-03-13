Classes at Aspen School District canceled next week because of coronavirus concerns

Aspen High School.

Aspen Times file photo

Aspen School District will not hold classes next week, Monday through Friday, interim Superintendent Tom Heald announced at 8:25 a.m. Friday.

“In consultation with State directors, we will cancel school Monday-Friday next week (March 16-20, 2020) in an attempt to dilute the spread of COVID-19 contagion in the community,” Heald said in a statement. “Both the city and county have or will be making their own declarations of emergency. We will host optional conferences today, and your school principals will meet with their staff to review expectations for staff during this time of school closure.”

Spring break is schedule for March 23-27, so students will be out for at least two weeks.

This is a developing story that will be updated.