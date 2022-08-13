City seeks tenant for restaurant space

The City of Aspen seeks proposals for the commercial restaurant space at 455 Rio Grande Place.

A fixture of Aspen’s local-food scene, the 1,615-square-foot space has served the community with a fast, reliable and affordable fare for many years, city officials said, and they aim to continue the tradition with the next tenant.

Following the direction of Aspen City Council, the request for proposal specifies that proposals need to demonstrate an intent to maintain year-round restaurant operations and to provide daily lunch and dinner service. Breakfast and late-night bar service options are possible but not required.

Proposals will be evaluated by criteria, including lease rate and terms, concept and menu offerings, ability to provide an affordable menu, qualifications and business model, approach to shoulder seasons and references.

An pre-proposal conference is scheduled at the Rio Grande Building, 455 Rio Grande Place, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendance is not mandatory but provides prospective bidders an opportunity to visit the site prior to finalizing and submitting their proposals, city officials said.





Proposals should be submitted electronically by Friday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. on the Bidnet Direct website at http://www.bidnetdirect.com .

Vendors must be registered to view and download the complete “2022-272 Rio Grande Building Restaurant” proposal package (with timeline) from http://www.bidnetdirect.com . There is no charge to register.

A recommendation to consider a selected tenant is scheduled for discussion at the Oct. 11 City Council meeting. The city will work with the selected tenant to ensure the new restaurant space will be open to serve the community as soon as possible, anticipating an opening in summer 2023, officials said.

Questions should be submitted online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com . Answers will be posted for all interested parties to review and consider. If you need assistance registering, call 1-800-835-4603.