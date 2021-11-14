City of Aspen to host mental health community events this month

The City of Aspen and Mind Springs Health will host two events this month aimed at raising awareness and offering resources for mental health and wellness.

“We see mental health as a critical issue and intend to be active participants in the conversation so that people in Aspen feel comfortable talking about it, asking for help, and asking the questions needed to help others,” Aspen Mayor Torre said in a news release.

A mental health first aid course will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Aspen Police Department Community Room (540 East Main St.), with instruction on how to spot the signs of mental health crises and challenges as well as training on what to do during a mental health emergency. Registration is required at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R5GQFKX .

Later this month, the city will present “Aspen Together: A collective movement for mental health awareness,” slated for Nov. 29 at the Wheeler Opera House.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for a resource fair, followed from 6-7:30 p.m. by a presentation on how to identify individuals who are in crisis or may be considering suicide as well as an open discussion featuring panelists who have firsthand experience with mental health struggles, either themselves or with a loved one.





The November events are just a start to what officials and organizers envision as an ongoing focus on mental health programming. Candice Carpenter Olson hopes to secure funding to continue workshops well beyond February; Torre, too, sees potential for more events and collaboration in the future.

“The City is not underwriting the events in the (Here House) series, but we recognize that they are a valuable addition to promote awareness, conversation and information,” Torre wrote in an email. “It will be great going forward to work together with Here House and other organizations to collaborate on a year-round awareness and speaker series for community mental health.”