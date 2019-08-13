City of Aspen to host meetings on affordable housing plans

The city of Aspen is seeking public input on its plans to build more than 200 affordable-housing units, and has set up several community meetings to get feedback.

The first meeting for the city’s “Framing the Future” discussions will be at the lumberyard parking lot Wednesday at Builders First Source from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A public gathering around the city’s housing plans also will take place at the community picnic Wednesday on the Red Brick lawn from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Aspen City Council has directed staff to work on developing about 200 units in Burlingame Phase lll, the BMC West lumberyard property and Water Place ll.

The city of Aspen is working with consultants DMH Design, Robert Schultz Consulting and Manifest/Darnauer Communications on the BMC West lumberyard site; and 359 Design, BendonAdams and BlueGreen on Water Place ll and Burlingame Phase lll engagement.

“It’s important that we present an overarching theme to this effort so we can compile public feedback using a holistic approach,” said Chris Everson, the city’s affordable-housing project manager. “Although these are separate projects with individual requirements and several consultants, the overall effort to engage the community will be stronger as we move forward with a united front. The feedback we get will not only inform the future of these projects but will help the city understand what the community is looking for out of the next generation of affordable-housing projects.”

More information can be found at http://www.cityofaspen.com/framingthefuture.

A preliminary schedule of outreach activities is as follows:

Lumberyard parking lot

Builders First Source – Aug. 14 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Red Brick Center for Arts – Aug. 14 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Aspen community picnic

Aspen staff BBQ event – Aug. 16 Noon-1 p.m. Connor Park

Aspen Saturday Market – Aug. 24 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Aspen Saturday Market – Sept. 7 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Aspen Saturday Market – Sept. 21 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Limelight Hotel – Sept. 19 6 p.m.-9 p.m.