City of Aspen sees record number of grant applications

The city of Aspen has received 99 applications totaling nearly $2.4 million from local nonprofits serving the Roaring Fork Valley community.

The city’s grants program has a total budget of $1,407,760 available for distribution.

Funding requests have more than 24% over 2021, rising to $2.1 million from $1.667 million, according to a city news release.

“The Roaring Fork Valley is fortunate to have numerous nonprofit agencies that better the quality of life for our community,” said Ann Mullins, chairperson for grants steering committee, said in the statement. “The city of Aspen is privileged to be able to provide support through our grant program that helps these organizations continue the vital work they do to keep our community healthy, protect our environment, and enrich our culture.”

Nonprofit organizations applied to three grant programs: arts and culture, community nonprofit, and health and human services.





Applicants for health and human services applied directly to the city for grant funding instead of as an addendum to Pitkin County’s Healthy Communities fund application.

This change, among others, have been introduced after a consultant-led review to improve the objectivity and transparency of the grant program.

Requests exceed available funding in the arts and culture and community nonprofit programs, according to the release.

In contrast, the health and human services program has more funding than the number of requests received due to City Council appropriating additional monies to the HHS grants program from the local tobacco tax.

The city is exploring several options to ensure that all available HHS funding is distributed to the community.