City of Aspen program to recycle seasonals’ household items off to promising start 

Household goods diverted from the landfill.

Jimena Baldino/Courtesy Photo

The results are in and the city of Aspen was able to recycle thousands of pounds of household goods this spring from seasonal workers from other countries who go home after a good winter’s work.

Each winter more than 500 come here on J-1 visas.

“Most of J-1s go through the same situation as I did,” said Jimena Baldino, city waste diversion and recycling specialist. “They purchase the goods, then can’t take them home and have to get rid of them.”

Baldino’s debut program, Sustainable Move Out, had four designated locations (Marolt, Burlingame, Holiday House and Snoweagle) where Baldino’s team put bins in laundry rooms to collect different materials.

Plastic bags of goods avoiding the landfill.

Jimena Baldino/Courtesy Photo

“This year we collected clothes, unopened non-perishable food, cleaning products, small appliances and kitchen utensils and random items for the house (like small shelves, books, decoration items),” said Baldino.





“We’re planning on working with the music students this summer at Marolt and Burlingame (seasonal housing) and hopefully next winter we can provide some of these units with basic household goods like kitchen utensils, hangers, appliances, trash cans,” she said. “So instead of having the seasonal employees buying new stuff every winter and summer, they can reuse what we provide them.”

Recycled household goods.

Jimena Baldino/Courtesy Photo

The totals for the debut of the program: