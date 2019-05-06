City of Aspen hosting public sessions for input on next city manager

Aspen city officials are hosting three public sessions for residents who want to weigh in on what they would like to see in the next city manager.

The recruitment firm Peckham & McKenney will be at the May 13 and 14 sessions, and input will “contribute to shaping a candidate profile for the city manager position,” according to a statement from the city.

The events are May 13 from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Pitkin County Library and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Aspen Police Station; and May 14 from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. at the Aspen Police Station.

Discussion points include the current and future challenges Aspen faces, service priorities, communication, management, leadership style and approach, and community involvement philosophy, according to the statement.

“The community’s input will be integral in helping our recruitment firm establish what success looks like for this position,” said Alissa Farrell, HR director and interim assistant city manager. “We want to attract high caliber candidates who are exceptional in their skill set and who understand the Aspen community.”

Those who cannot attend a session can send their input to newcitymanager@ cityofaspen.com. Updates on the recruitment process can be found on the city manager’s page on http://www.cityofaspen.com.