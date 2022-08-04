City of Aspen hires liaison for business community, short-term rentals

Emmy Garrigus

The city of Aspen has created a new position that is designed to be a liaison to the business community and administer the municipal government’s new short-term rental program.

Emmy Garrigus, who had been temporarily hired in 2020 by the city as a consumer health protection specialist to help businesses follow COVID-19 public health orders, is now the permanent and official commercial core program manager.

“This position was created in response to the feedback we received from our community about short-term rental activity in Aspen, as well as from businesses about navigating commercial policies and regulations,” City Manager Sara Ott said. “I’m confident that Emmy’s previous experience with the city and the community, alongside her strong work ethic, will support the continued success of Aspen’s commercial sectors.”

Throughout 2020 and part of 2021, Garrigus listened to concerns and provided education around public health order requirements.

When the program ended, Garrigus transitioned into the building department as a permit coordinator and plans examiner supporting permit intake, review and response.





“During the height of the pandemic, the businesses, in particular, were lacking a human connection with the city,” she said. “It’s important in a community like ours to maintain personal relationships, especially when so much now is based on digital interactions.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out into the community, engaging with people in person and being helpful. I want to be the go-to person for businesses, to connect them with city services, listen and be a partner in finding solutions to current and future issues.”

In her new role, Garrigus will continue to be part of the Community Development Department and report directly to Community Development Director Phillip Supino.

A key component of her work is to partner with other city departments to find ways to best address area business needs.

