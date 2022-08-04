City of Aspen hires liaison for business community, short-term rentals
Emmy Garrigus will be a familiar face with businesses as she worked as a liaison during COVID-19 public health orders
The city of Aspen has created a new position that is designed to be a liaison to the business community and administer the municipal government’s new short-term rental program.
Emmy Garrigus, who had been temporarily hired in 2020 by the city as a consumer health protection specialist to help businesses follow COVID-19 public health orders, is now the permanent and official commercial core program manager.
“This position was created in response to the feedback we received from our community about short-term rental activity in Aspen, as well as from businesses about navigating commercial policies and regulations,” City Manager Sara Ott said. “I’m confident that Emmy’s previous experience with the city and the community, alongside her strong work ethic, will support the continued success of Aspen’s commercial sectors.”
Throughout 2020 and part of 2021, Garrigus listened to concerns and provided education around public health order requirements.
When the program ended, Garrigus transitioned into the building department as a permit coordinator and plans examiner supporting permit intake, review and response.
“During the height of the pandemic, the businesses, in particular, were lacking a human connection with the city,” she said. “It’s important in a community like ours to maintain personal relationships, especially when so much now is based on digital interactions.
“I’m looking forward to getting back out into the community, engaging with people in person and being helpful. I want to be the go-to person for businesses, to connect them with city services, listen and be a partner in finding solutions to current and future issues.”
In her new role, Garrigus will continue to be part of the Community Development Department and report directly to Community Development Director Phillip Supino.
A key component of her work is to partner with other city departments to find ways to best address area business needs.
Art Sale helps Thrift Shop give more
Chances are you have contributed something over the years to the Aspen Thrift Shop. Saturday is your chance to buy something cool and keep the virtuous circle of giving going. Yes, the annual Art Sale is here and you only have so much time, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User