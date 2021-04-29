City of Aspen bullish on 2021

Coming off of 2020 better than expected, the city of Aspen is on solid financial footing and will add five full-time positions to its roster of about 320 employees.

The new staff will be added across the city manager’s office, community development, police and parks and open space beginning on July 1.

The positions are necessary to meet growing demands of the community, according to Alissa Farrell, the city’s administrative services director.

“These are critical positions to the organization,” she said.

In total, the new positions amount to just over $500,000 annually in additional budget expenditures.

Other budgetary requests that Aspen City Council approved in an ordinance on first reading this week includes pay raises for existing staff.

They were restored this past fall, amounting to $527,000, which is incorporated in the 2021 budget.

Also in the supplemental budget request is a one-time $100 “appreciation” payment for each employee who gets a COVID-19 vaccination.

The incentive is for all employees, both full time and seasonal staff who have worked with the city for the past 30 days. That expenditure is $70,000.

The expense, as part of municipal government’s wellness package, further limits the city’s exposure to greater health care costs in its partially self-insured health plan, according to Farrell.

The spring supplemental request contains funding largely for previously approved programs and capital projects funded in 2020, or in a few cases earlier than that, that were slated to be multi-year efforts or experienced delays due to COVID-19, according to Pete Strecker, the city’s finance director.

While economic conditions played out better than expected over the past year, the city’s belt tightening and pandemic relief efforts helped fund $2.1 million in new requests.

“In part because of the city’s actions in the face of such past difficulties, both in managing expenses while continuing to provide support to our local businesses, residents and childcare providers, the city is in a good position financially to pursue projects and programs that had been paused during the pandemic,” Strecker wrote in a memo to council. “This supplemental request reflects that reality and includes several adjustments to help keep Aspen a vibrant, safe and desirable place to live, work and play.”

The city’s 2021 budget increases bring expenditure appropriations from $168 million to $208.4 million.

The $40.4 million increase includes the $2.1 million in new requests, $32.4 million in operating and capital carry-forward requests, $2 million of technical adjustments, and $2.4 million in departmental savings. There is $2.8 million in revenue adjustments and transfers, according to Strecker.

A combination of factors, including stronger than projected revenues and restrained spending, meant that the 2020 ending fund balance is $59 million more than estimated, Strecker told council during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

All told, including all adjustments to revenue and spending included in the supplemental request, the net impact to the city’s fund balance is a $21.4 million increase over what was originally projected.

The original budget for 2021 was $160.7 million. The revised is $219.9 million, which is expected to be approved by council in a May 11 public hearing.

“The economic and social reality for the city more than a year after the onset of the pandemic is considerably different than when the 2021 budget was considered for adoption,” Strecker wrote. “While this past ski season was soft overall, the tail end of the season appears to have been strong, and elevated early booking for the pending summer months show promise going forward.

“This coupled by new COVID-19 cases again trending down, vaccinations proceeding apace, and airlines adding or evaluating new routes to Aspen from around the country have changed the recovery outlook to be more pronounced and rapid.”

Other additions to the budget reflect public benefit projects like $100,000 toward a new Maroon Creek Road Trail, a new starter building at the municipal golf course and utility upgrades, to name a few.

Councilwoman Rachel Richards said she agrees that city management and council’s caution regarding spending at the outset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 has allowed the government to move forward in a positive manner.

“I see all of these items as beneficial to the health of the organization and moving council goals that we’ve expressed at different times over the past two years forward, so I am very supportive,” she said. “This is a pretty happy meeting because we are going forward with a lot of things that we had hoped to fund before the pandemic happened and are able to restore some funding too, but I know it could’ve ended up very differently.”

