City of Aspen annexes 3-acre parcel at ABC

Aspen City Council passed ordinance No. 2 on Tuesday, which annexes a 3-acre parcel at the Aspen Business Center from Pitkin County into city limits.

The city bought the property in 2020 for nearly $11 million with the vision that it will become part of a larger affordable housing project currently being designed by council and an outside architectural team.

The property is adjacent to what is known as the Aspen Lumberyard , currently ProBuild, on the north side of Highway 82.

The city bought the lumberyard property, known at the time as BMC West, for $18.25 million in 2007, and has since been annexed it into the city.

The recently annexed property provides the opportunity for a planned future connection between the ABC and a proposed future intersection with the highway as directed by the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Access Control Plan for the area, according to Bob Schultz, a consultant for the project.

“We need to recognize that it’s part of a bigger plan,” he told council. “For about 20 years the city has been assembling land in this location for a future affordable housing project.”

Council’s approval also on Tuesday of ordinance 3 rezoned the property from the county’s general business designation to service/commercial/industrial with a planned development overlay.

That recognizes the current conditions of the property, as well as memorializes the existing development and use of the property and limits the use until the eventual affordable housing project is initiated.

“We decided to propose a planned development overlay to let everybody know that there was no intention to add additional commercial uses at this location,” Schultz said. “What you see today is what you would be allowing into the future until there is a housing plan that is approved for this property.”

At the appropriate time, a land-use plan will be submitted to the city for rezoning and construction of affordable housing, according to Schultz.

Known currently as Aspen Mini-Storage, the property’s uses include 244 storage units, and an office and apartment for the on-site manager. There also are 27 commercial parking spaces at the site.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in March recommended approval of the annexation and the establishment of initial zoning.

