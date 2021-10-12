City, CMC to open on-campus infant care facility

The Aspen City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to spending as much as $75,000 on an infant-care facility that will give first priority to faculty and staff of Colorado Mountain College.

An intra-governmental agreement between the city and the statewide college provides for one classroom at the CMC campus in Aspen to be used as an infant-care facility.

The city will oversee the remodeling of the classroom, which will provide day care for infants up to 18 months old. The facility will hold as many as eight infants day, “providing a small amount of relief for families with new babies,” according to a memo from Shirley Ritter, director of the city-run Kids First day care program, to City Council.

The council passed the IGA as part of its consent agenda at its meeting, where no discussion was held.

Parents on CMC’s Aspen faculty and staff will get first dibs on the day care spots available, the memo said.





The money spent on the project will include designing an outdoor playground area. The city also will manage and staff the day care facility and CMC will not have any responsibilities related to the operation, the memo said.

The city will try to capture some federal stimulus funds to help fund the remodeling, the memo said.