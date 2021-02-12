City briefs: Aspen food tax credit available to residents; mental health partnership set up

Input sought for proposed changes to Aspen parks

The city of Aspen parks and open space department is seeking public input on proposed renovations to Herron Park and Ute Park.

Both projects are scheduled for upgrades this spring through fall.

The public can learn more and provide input on survey questions, brainstorm playground ideas, and offer narrative opinions at http://www.aspencommunityvoice.com through this month.

The goal of the Herron Park project is to replace existing play structures with new equipment that fits within the aesthetic of the park.

Ute Park has a renovation goal of maintaining a natural aesthetic while addressing disturbed areas for revegetation.

Community feedback will help determine if aging playground equipment that was removed from Ute Park for safety reasons should be replaced or if natural restoration is a higher priority for the park.

Food tax refund applications being accepted

Aspen residents who lived within city limits for the entire year of 2020 and who have been registered to vote since at least Jan. 1, 2020 are eligible to apply for a $55 food tax refund, which is available through an online application.

To qualify for all applicants must submit the food sales tax refund application by the deadline of April 15, and be able to prove residency within Aspen city limits for 2020 and if still living within the city, ensure your current address is the same as your registered voter address.

Residents 65 or older and residents who are legally blind are eligible for additional refund payments. For persons barred from registering to vote, there are some exceptions to qualify.

If you need assistance completing the application, please visit the Finance Department window, located on the first floor of City Hall at 130 S. Galena Street.

City of Aspen partners with mental health providers

The city of Aspen has partnered with a local team to support mental health challenges.

The Mental Health Coordination Team (MHCT) was established in March 2020 to address mental health needs from Aspen to Parachute.

The group is a compilation of Aspen Strong, Mind Springs Health, Pitkin County Public Health, Pitkin County Human Services, Pitkin County Seniors Center, Mountain Family Health, Pathfinders, The Hope Center, Aspen Community Foundation, Garfield and Eagle counties and more than 30 individual practitioners.

They meet bi-monthly to discuss how they can support each other, provide training for practitioners, and create community messaging and outreach.

The goal of the “We are here for you” campaign is to connect people in need to mental health support, while promoting good mental hygiene during COVID-19.

More information can be found at the Aspen Strong COVID-19 resources page that lists all local resources available for individuals and families in need.